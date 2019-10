I Got Pregnant After Taking The Morning After Pill

The problem here is that there are no official statistics for exactly how many women this has happened to. Part of the reason is that it’s almost impossible to determine if they are skewed by women who have taken a morning after pill but would not have got pregnant otherwise. Samuelle Yohou, associate medical manager at HRA Pharma , says that "not everyone who has unprotected sex will fall pregnant but statistically 55 in 1,000 will". According to Samuelle, taking ellaOne reduces this number to nine in 1,000.