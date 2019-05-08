8 Period Tracking Apps To Make Your Time-Of-The-Month A Total Breeze

P Tracker is the AIM of period tracker apps.P Tracker isn’t quite as simple as the others. But, once you figure the app out, it does allow for an in-depth analysis of your monthly flow. It has options to add your own symptoms to its already long list of common menstruation side effects. This was great for me because most apps don’t have my monthly main symptom, “Needed to eat an entire watermelon and a bag of Wotsits” on their list. P Tracker also has a thorough fertility tracking aspect where you can track your temperature and fluids. The reminders are great, too, and you can type in whatever you want it to say. My friend chose, “Yo girl — you’re about to be on the rag soon!” which is way more exciting than “The wall of your uterus is about to shed because no sperm came to fertilise your egg.” Aesthetically, it isn’t bright pink or peppered with labia-shaped flowers (phew!), but it definitely isn’t as clean and crisp as Clue. To be frank, it looks like an app made out of AOL Instant Messenger emoticons.