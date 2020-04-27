How To Tell When You’re Most Fertile

But, “These kits are most reliable for women with regular, monthly menstrual cycles,” she notes. If you have irregular cycles, you may want to see a doctor to figure out why, since this can be an indicator of an underlying health issue. "The doctor can measure estradiol, [a form of the hormone estrogen], and LH levels in your blood" to determine when you're ovulating, Dr. Douglas explains. They also might do a trans-vaginal ultrasounds to track when the ovary that is going to release the egg, she says.