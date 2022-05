At 18 I was diagnosed with both types of psoriasis : guttate and plaque. Two for the price of one, if you will. My once-clear skin became alien to me, covered with red patches glowing with infection and crusty with healing. Silvery scales coating the welts and shedding flakes with every movement. I had it in my scalp, clumping my hair together and covering my shoulders as if with glitter, only not in a fun way.