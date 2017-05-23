"I used to spend every single summer starving and sweating to get the body on the left, telling myself that I was only allowed to be seen in swimwear once I'd hit that goal weight (and even once I did, it still wasn't enough)," she wrote. "Not once did I ever hear the message that you don't have to shrink your body to deserve a summer in the sunshine. Which is why I'm telling you now, so that you know the truth: you do not have to lose weight to be worthy of wearing a bikini."