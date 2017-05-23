BREAKING NEWS: YOU DO NOT HAVE TO LOSE WEIGHT TO BE WORTHY OF WEARING A BIKINI THIS SUMMER. · I know that goes against every 'Get Beach Body Ready!' message you're seeing right now. Trust me, I used to believe those messages too. I used to spend every single summer starving and sweating to get the body on the left, telling myself that I was only allowed to be seen in swimwear once I'd hit that goal weight (and even once I did, it still wasn't enough). Not once did I ever hear the message that you don't have to shrink your body to deserve a summer in the sunshine. · Which is why I'm telling you now, so that you know the truth: you do not have to lose weight to be worthy of wearing a bikini. · This year I didn't set a goal weight to hit before my holiday. And I didn't sit by the pool sucking my stomach in and worrying what everyone else thought about my body either. I just went. I laughed and played and ate and swam and wore every damn bikini I own without changing my body one bit. And guess what? It was so much better than all the self hatred filled holidays that came before. · Because the only thing I really needed to lose through all those years wasn't weight. It was the bullshit idea that a bikini body is something that you have to earn, when in reality I had one all along. We all have bikini bodies already, and we all deserve a summer in the sunshine. ????? #bodypositivepower
There are SO many beautifully different bodies on this beach and I'm just like YES BABE WEAR THAT BIKINI DRINK THAT COCKTAIL FROLIC IN THE SAND LIKE THE ROYALTY YOU ARE ? all of our bodies belong at the beach, if anyone can't accept that, they can be quiet ?????? Quote from just-a-little-bit-of-meghan on Tumblr ✨