Mock Neck Tops Are Your Spring Knitwear Alternative

We have learned time and time again that British weather isn’t to be trusted. Right now, it’s safe to say we're in a transitional phase, all sunny skies one minute and blistering gales the next. This means that while we can start packing away the puffers in exchange for spring jackets, we still want to have some sensible layering pieces to keep us cosy.
The answer to this clothing conundrum? A basic mock neck top. Not quite rollneck, not quite crew, mock neck tops sit somewhere between a jumper and a T-shirt. Unlike a chunky turtleneck sweater, mock necks keep you covered without the risk of overheating, making them the perfect solution for spring dressing. Sported by everyone from a '90s Kate Moss to Michael Jordan in The Last Dance, the chic staple can be worn with looks ranging from jeans and a blazer to leather trousers and a trench coat.
Often made with a lettuce hem or ribbed fabrics, the latest mock neck tops are long-sleeved and available in an infinite number of colourways. While plenty of brands are sticking to neutral colour palettes this spring, lots of labels are making the basic tees into statement pieces. From Lazy Oaf’s bright floral designs to Marine Serre’s classic moon print, there are tons of bold options on the market for those who want to add a little spice to their wardrobe this season.
From all-black designs to pastel palettes, click through the slideshow ahead to see the best mock neck tops on offer right now.
