Skin Conditions Like Acne Are Exhausting, But Stop Beating Yourself Up

It isn't just wellness accounts, though. Friends and family play a part in blame and self-flagellation, as Maya* tells R29. "When my skin was at its worst and family members saw how bad it was, they felt obliged to tell me to do or stop certain things, blaming me for something that felt out of my control. At times, their advice would be repetitive and exhausting, especially when I had already tried everything they had recommended, and I would see no results." Maya recalls feeling self-conscious when told that she "wasn't drinking enough water", "eating too much chocolate" or "wearing too much makeup". She says: "I would keep a two-litre bottle of water with me and make sure I finished it by the end of the day. When I woke up the next day with new breakouts, I would be so quick to blame the food I ate the night before."