From Beyoncé's high-cut leotards in her "Single Ladies" video (a moment for the history books) to '70s workout lewks made popular by Jane Fonda and co. to the leotards you wore in ballet classes as a kid (not me personally, cos my parents didn't believe in extracurricular activities that you had to pay for), bodysuits are now comfier and more versatile than ever before.
Whether you're looking for a basic black bodysuit that will take you effortlessly from day to night or a light, comfy iteration to help minimise sweat marks on a hot summer's day, there are plenty of styles to pick from. For example, celeb go-to brand Commando makes seamless thong bodysuits out of a material that it describes as "a luxury Israeli and Thai microfibre blend" and which can only be likened to bulletproof tights. Elsewhere, Everlane's snap-closure bodysuits are made from soft cotton and perfect for everyday wear.
As we head into summer, bodysuits are going to be your MVP for layering and any style you go for will undoubtably slash your getting-ready time. If you're ready to find the one(s) for you, below are seven bodysuits that will make summer dressing a breeze.
