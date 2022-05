Whether you're looking for a basic black bodysuit that will take you effortlessly from day to night or a light, comfy iteration to help minimise sweat marks on a hot summer's day, there are plenty of styles to pick from. For example, celeb go-to brand Commando makes seamless thong bodysuits out of a material that it describes as "a luxury Israeli and Thai microfibre blend" and which can only be likened to bulletproof tights. Elsewhere, Everlane's snap-closure bodysuits are made from soft cotton and perfect for everyday wear.