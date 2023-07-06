Loneliness Defined My 20s. Now I’m Happier Than Ever

It doesn’t help that I never seemed to have a core friend group growing up. At school and university I floated happily between more clearly defined cliques, embracing the opportunity to get along with as many people as possible without giving up my ability to be on my own. I have always rather done things entirely on my own terms, preferring my own company on an errand to having to negotiate others’ opinions. I enjoyed life better that way. But it meant that I built up an anxiety about reaching out to people when I did want to see others. This, I realised in therapy later, was a blatant fear of rejection. But I was years away from that realisation. Instead I graduated university and moved into a phase of life where I could no longer easily bounce between those core groups. I was just drifting.