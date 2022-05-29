Ask A Therapist: How Can I Stop Unloading My Anxieties On Others?

There is of course a difference between realising you want to change a habit and actually changing it. We are habit-forming creatures after all and quite often our habits are negative because though we think that they're going to help, they end up bringing some downside. By the time we recognise the downside, we're already stuck in that loop. Which is why reversing any habit takes effort. There's usually two ways to handle it. The first is cold turkey and dramatic. That is to set yourself the target of stopping all at once and replacing it with an alternative behaviour. It takes the average person about two weeks to break the average habit so for two weeks, try not to see anyone who you would normally start sharing anxieties with and withdraw from that. It'll be uncomfortable but if you can, have some alternative, healthy habits or distractions in place for that period of time. Anything from reading to exercising to documentaries, things that overall are a bit more distracting, definitely, but healthy as possible.