Synthesised in the skin when exposed to sunlight, vitamin D has the backing of multiple GPs and health experts who recommend it for bone and teeth health, as well as your immune system . While you might already be taking an oral vitamin D supplement , skin experts are extolling the virtues of the ingredient in topical skincare, and the results are impressive. "We do not get the vitamin D for our body via skincare, however, vitamin D still plays a vital role in skincare," says Dr Marko Lens, founder of Zelens . Just like vitamin C, it has antioxidant properties to protect skin from the environment but goes beyond that to treat dullness, dry patches and impart a natural glow. That's why plenty of beauty brands are now looking into the effects of vitamin D, making it one of the biggest beauty buzzwords right now.