How To Get Super-Defined Curls With Only Your Fingers

Whoever said you couldn't achieve defined curls with the snap of a finger never tried the finger-coil method... Okay, maybe you can't snap your fingers and make magic happen, but you can use the low-fuss technique to achieve defined, shiny curls that last for days.
This particular method isn't new — some of us have been rocking finger-styled curls since we were babies. But it's still the preferred styling option for those who want definition without twisting or braiding. You only need your fingers (yes, really) and your favourite styling products.
You want to start your finger coils on wet hair, apply a curl cream or gel (for hold and definition), and separate your hair into loose sections. Then — piece by piece — twirl your hair around your finger. It's that simple. Once your coils are dried, they can be teased with an Afro pick, separated for volume, or stretched into an updo. Fair warning: Even though the coiling motion is brief and easy to DIY, doing your entire head will take some time — especially if you have lots of hair. But the results will last at least a week.
If you need more incentive to try the finger-coil method, we rounded up a few easy-to-follow tutorials ahead.