How To Get Super-Defined Curls With Only Your Fingers

You want to start your finger coils on wet hair, apply a curl cream or gel (for hold and definition), and separate your hair into loose sections. Then — piece by piece — twirl your hair around your finger. It's that simple. Once your coils are dried, they can be teased with an Afro pick, separated for volume, or stretched into an updo. Fair warning: Even though the coiling motion is brief and easy to DIY, doing your entire head will take some time — especially if you have lots of hair. But the results will last at least a week.