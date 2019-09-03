Jazmin Kopotsha, R29's entertainment editor, has had many a bad experience while shopping online. "Like many of us, I've turned to online deliveries when I've not been able to (or wanted to avoid) going to a physical hair shop," said Jazmin. "The trouble is, as well as the barrier of not being able to physically touch things like hair to check its quality (I've ordered Remy human hair and received a synthetic hot mess that rivals my 18-year-old Cindy dolls), lots of online retailers are getting a reputation for awful service. They might look sleek and glossy on Instagram, but looking through the comments you'll see lots of complaints from customers about not having received their orders, or not having emails responded to or queries answered. It's really frustrating. Demand is so high, especially since extensions have become much more mainstream." Sadly, Jazmin mentions that consumer defeat never has much of an effect on the people selling, because there are only so many alternative retailers to turn to.