An apple cider vinegar wash is something that can be done at home too. “If you know you’re someone who braids their hair regularly, buy them in bulk, wash them and put them all together,” Monique advises. She also explains how to wash X-Pression hair specifically: “When you take it out of the bag, you’ll notice it’s very loosely plaited and there’s a hair band at the end. Take that out and just shake it softly so that the plaits become free. But do not take out the middle hairband that holds it all together. Pour about half a cup of apple cider vinegar into tepid lukewarm water and just submerge the hair into the mixture for a few minutes. Pull it out and it rinse it off with some clear, cold water. Then, just hang it to dry as if you’re hanging laundry.” According to the hairdresser, this will not reduce the quality or shine of the hair itself.