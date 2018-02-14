You learn a whole lot of things when you transition to your natural curly hair. Like the fact that you'll spend more time watching natural hair vloggers' YouTube videos than spending time with your actual family. Or that wash day is really more like wash morning, afternoon, evening, night, and next day. But the most important learning, at least in my book, is that moisture is paramount.
And it makes sense. Most of the curly/kinky/coily folks I know only shampoo every few weeks, since the name of the game is to retain all of your natural oils. Co-washing keeps your hair nice and hydrated, and in between washes, curl creams replenish your strands and give you more definition.
Because everyone on the Internet has an opinion about what products work and in what order, we decided to cut through all the clutter and get to, well, the crème de la crèmes. Ahead, find the seven picks that pro hairstylists and curly-hair experts rely on every single day to moisturise, style, and define twist-outs and braid-outs.