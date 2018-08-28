Pro-Approved Curl Creams That Won't Leave Your Twist-Out Crunchy

You learn a lot of new things when you transition to natural hair. Like the fact that you'll spend more time watching natural hair tutorials on YouTube than catching up on the shows that are crowding up your Hulu Watchlist... or that wash day is really more like wash morning, afternoon, evening, night, and next day. But the most important lesson, at least in my book, is that moisture is paramount.
And it makes sense. Most of the curly and coily folks I know only shampoo every few weeks, since the name of the game is to retain all of your natural oils. Co-washing keeps your hair nice and hydrated, and in between washes, curl creams replenish your strands and give you more definition.
Because everyone on the Internet has an opinion about what products work and in what order, we decided to cut through all the clutter and get to, well, the crème de la crèmes. Ahead, find the picks that pro hairstylists and curly-hair experts rely on every single day to moisturize, style, and define twist-outs and braid-outs.