For the naturally curly set, summer is the time to shine. We get a break from damaging hot tools, warm weather makes wash-and-go styles so easy to air-dry, and our mascot product, coconut oil, doesn't take, like, a year to liquify! Score.
We're not totally in the clear, however. The shrinkage struggle is still very real (is it just me or is it actually worse in the summer?) and humidity brings more frizz, which we know not everyone loves. Nevertheless, if there's any season to try out the bouncy, wavy, or coily styles you've been eyeing, now's the chance. Especially when it comes to new, on-trend haircuts.
You already know that short crops are having a major moment, from buzzcuts and pixies all the way to long bobs, so we've rounded up a ton of on-trend curly cuts just for you. Click ahead for 13 looks that are perfect for summer — and beyond.