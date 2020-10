Broad Noses & The Politics Of Black Beauty

Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, founder of SKNDOCTOR , has similar reservations. She explains: "I would say most of my Black clients who are women are very conscious that they want their nose to look contoured but they don’t want to look like they have a Caucasian nose. They don’t want to go too overboard. And for the one or two that do want to veer to the European side, I have to put my foot down." Dr Ewoma goes on to speak about damaging Eurocentric beauty standards. "When I do nonsurgical nose jobs on my ethnic clients, my rule of thumb (particularly speaking about Black women) is yes – I’ll make their nose more contoured. But I make it very clear that I’m not giving them a Caucasian nose. It goes against my convictions." Dr Ewoma often says that as long as the result the client is asking for is a nose that they could have potentially been born with, then she will perform the procedure. "Otherwise, I’m not going to do it," she adds.