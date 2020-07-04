29 Black Owned Beauty Brands To Support All Year Round

While the beauty industry has become more inclusive over the years, finding the right products for skin, hair and body on the high street is still a very disappointing experience for Black women. It is even more frustrating that Black women are the ones who contribute millions of pounds globally to an industry that so often fails to cater to them.
That said, there are so many brilliant, Black owned beauty brands which are leading the charge, and one of the best ways to show allyship to the Black community is to support them. It's important to note, however, that just because a brand is Black owned, doesn't mean it is solely for Black people; mascara, luxe body butter, skin perfecting serums and moisturising hair masks don't care what race you are.
Show your support and help pour wealth into the Black community with our pick of the best Black owned beauty brands.