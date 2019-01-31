Rhea's response? "Comical. I’m at a loss as to how they can state they 'celebrate all skin tones' if they've only shared two images of people of colour since March 2016. A few hours after our communication, they uploaded an image featuring a pair of black hands with the hashtag #inclusivity, but consumers prefer honesty. Had they said, 'You know what, you’re right. We weren’t aware of it, we’re sorry. We promise to do better', I would be far more understanding but to call it a 'celebration' is farcical. The issue of diversity isn’t new but I think it’s the first time that skincare brands have been truly called out. Instagram is the fastest growing social marketing platform and brands therefore have a social responsibility to include and represent all of the regions they trade in, whether that be ethnicity, gender, age or disability."