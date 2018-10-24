From the recent Deciem debacle to the outrage at BeautyBlender's limited foundation range earlier this year, a new scandal sweeps the beauty industry more often than not these days. And thanks to Estee Laundry, a new Instagram account on a mission to call out the bullshit, the drama shows no sign of slowing down.
Managed anonymously, the page – which is basically the beauty equivalent of fashion's Diet Prada – has one aim: "airing out the beauty industry’s dirty laundry." Since their first post on 26th April this year, they have targeted numerous brands, such as Glossier (for falsely marketing their Lash Slick Mascara as completely vegan), and called out Kim Kardashian's Body fragrance for resembling a carbon copy of Jean Paul Gaultier's Classique perfume. Trinny Woodall's makeup brand Trinny London, which consists of stackable makeup pots, has also been pinpointed for looking suspiciously like RMS Beauty's Lip2Cheek range, while the hexagonal packaging that houses products in Fenty Beauty's Christmas collection is said to resemble Rituel de Fille's Eye Soots.
One thing Estee Laundry hasn't yet touched on is Aldi's new Lacura range. The brand's Lacura Healthy Glow Tonic looks suspiciously similar to Pixi's Glow Tonic, while its Lacura Purifying Pink Clay Mask has been touted as a dupe for Sand & Sky's Instagram-famous Brilliant Skin Purifying Pink Clay Mask. You can read R29's verdict here.
Some might say Estee Laundry is a little shady but beauty editors, skincare obsessives and makeup lovers alike are applauding the account for its honesty and being first to share important announcements. Very recently, the page posted a statement made by Space NK, revealing that they would be reducing the prices of the new Drunk Elephant range. Cult products such as the C-Firma Day Serum and TLC Framboos Glycolic Night Serum previously mirrored American prices, but will now be changed to reflect the UK market.
The online beauty hub mentioned that they would also be refunding the price difference back to customers who had bought Drunk Elephant products from the site via PayPal or using a debit or credit card before the decision was made, while Cult Beauty's Alexia Inge took to Instagram to confirm that they would be taking the same action, after Estee Laundry speculated whether or not the website would follow suit. "Looks like #DrunkElephant is trying to get some good PR in the UK while they can, by reducing their prices at #SpaceNK," Estee Laundry wrote on Tuesday. "Will this will mean that #CultBeauty will reduce their prices, as well?"
Estee Laundry is also first to share exciting new product launches, such as Pixi's Retinol Tonic, and the launch of Awake skincare, Tarte's sister brand. They also covered R29's review of new skincare brand The Inkey List – with affordable prices and expert-led formulas, the range is one of The Ordinary's biggest rivals.
Another of Estee Laundry's main aims is to give "power to the people" and considering the amount of money we spend on beauty products, from skincare to haircare and makeup, that's got to be a good thing.
