Estée Lauder Just Got A Restraining Order Against Deciem's Brandon Truaxe

On Sunday, in an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Truaxe apologised for the email, saying he was "very angry and confused," and that he regrets the email "tremendously." He then posted a video in which he says: "In case the message is not clear, I’m fine, I’m well, everything is OK. I’m sorry that my team and our shareholders and directors have been so stupid... Look, it’s all changing. Criminals are going to jail. Deciem is going to be restored. A lot of the team is going to [be] fired for not doing their job, for participating in crimes, knowingly or unknowingly. But the good news is that I’m okay, everything is okay."