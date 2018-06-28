So when breaking beauty news hub, Trendmood, revealed that there would be yet another joining the ranks, we immediately cleared some space atop our dressing table. You can never own too much skincare...
The exciting brand in question? Awake Skin.
Now, beauty obsessives may have heard of the brand before, as they're very closely related to cosmetics giant Tarte. Yep, the guys that brought us the beauty editor-approved, YouTube tutorial-famous Shape Tape Concealer. In fact, Awake is Tarte's new sister brand and officially its first ever partner.
Advertisement
So what can you expect from the brand that's already making waves on social media? Well, the cruelty-free collection is inspired by Japanese skincare trends (we're talking pretty packaging and efficacy) and it's already filled to bursting with staples like serums, masks, moisturisers, and four concentrates – because hydrated skin is happy skin.
The Ray Of Bright Radiance Moisturiser, £23, first took our fancy (the silver, star-adorned tube is cute, no?) but it isn't solely about looks. Perfect for 'normal' to 'combination' skin, it's packed with aloe leaf extract to calm inflammation and jojoba seed oil, which shuttles moisture into the skin. It does all that and leaves behind a pretty opalescent finish, so you can skip the highlighter.
For those who haven't got the time to lounge around and multi-mask, the Gelactic Dream Hydrating Mask, £33, is designed to absorb into the skin and work its magic as you sleep, while city dwellers should pick up the Balance Shot Antioxidant Concentrate, £33, which fends off environmental aggressors like pollution with plant extracts. There's even a hydrating and protecting vitamin C and E-packed lip balm, because we always forget our lips.
Of course, the best part is that every single product in the collection is now available to buy in the UK from Awake Beauty, so you don't have to beg your USA-bound friends to bring you back a haul like you once had to do with Tarte. Even better, products start at £14, so you won't land yourself in skincare debt – definitely a thing.
Great skin (and Instagram feeds) all round, then.
Advertisement