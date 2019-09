Tarte's New Sister Skin-Care Brand Is Here — & So Ready For Instagram

For those who just don't have the time to lounge around and multi-mask , the Gelactic Dream Hydrating Mask is designed to absorb into the skin and work its magic as you sleep, while city dwellers should pick up the Balance Shot Antioxidant Concentrate , which fends off environmental aggressors like pollution with plant extracts. There's even a hydrating and protecting vitamin C and E-packed lip balm , so you have no excuse to forget to moisturize your lips.