Tarte's New Sister Skin-Care Brand Is Here — & So Ready For Instagram

From Glossier and Lixir to Summer Fridays and Drunk Elephant, we're pretty much spoiled for choice when it comes to shopping effective skin-care products that also look good on the 'gram. Flashes of millennial pink, crisp fronts, and results to shout about? Yes, please.
So, what can you expect from the brand that's already making waves on social media? Well, the cruelty-free collection is inspired by Japanese skin-care trends (we're talking pretty packaging and efficacy), and the lineup is filled with staples like masks, moisturizers, serums, and four treatment concentrates.
The Ray of Bright Radiance Moisturizer first caught our eye based on looks alone, but there's more to it than just a pretty tube (and punny name). Perfect for normal and combination skin types, it's packed with aloe-leaf extract to calm inflammation, along with jojoba-seed oil, which shuttles moisture into the skin. It does all that and leaves behind a pretty opalescent finish, so you can even skip the highlighter.
For those who just don't have the time to lounge around and multi-mask, the Gelactic Dream Hydrating Mask is designed to absorb into the skin and work its magic as you sleep, while city dwellers should pick up the Balance Shot Antioxidant Concentrate, which fends off environmental aggressors like pollution with plant extracts. There's even a hydrating and protecting vitamin C and E-packed lip balm, so you have no excuse to forget to moisturize your lips.
Every single product in the collection is available now, and even better, the products start at $16, so you won't land yourself in skin-care debt — definitely a thing. Great-looking skin (and Instagram feeds) all around.
