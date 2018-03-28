This Might Be The Perfect Skin-Care Brand For Busy Beauty Lovers

Hayden's second brand proposition is to reduce the number of these products we actually use. “Having done this for years, people would ask me, ‘Do you have a separate cupboard of ingredients for the eyes, the neck, the lips?’ and so on," she says. "The answer is no. Yes, the skin around the eye is a little thinner than the rest, but a wrinkle is a wrinkle. The idea that an ingredient works on this wrinkle, but not that one? Hello?” And unlike some other brands, which continually roll out trendy products for things we sometimes didn’t even know were an issue, Lixir Skin's seven products are honest, upfront, and above all, multitasking. “The joke I often make is, 'Can you tell me the difference between a night cream and an overnight mask?' If I can’t, then trust me, you can’t.”