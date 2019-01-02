Fenty Beauty Is Launching 50 Shades Of Concealer & We Tried Them First

View this post on Instagram

We all got a lil’ something to cover up! Blemishes, dark circles, bags, and even hangovers, #PROFILTRCONCEALER is #THECURE to hiding it all in a creamy formula that’s longwearing and creaseproof. Who’s ready to get it on January 11?? Available at fentybeauty.com, @Sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP!