So You Don’t ‘Get’ Contouring? This Will Change Everything…

Have you heard, contouring’s a thing? It’s hard to believe you might have missed the news, but knowing it’s everything in the world of make-up right now doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve attempted it yourself. And if you have, you may have discovered that it can add up to an hour to your make-up routine (along with three or four new products, minimum.) Which isn’t sensible or sustainable. So for anyone who’s fallen through the cracks, we’ve streamlined the process for a how to that’s a little more you and a lot less time intensive.
Rather than spending hours sculpting a full-face masterpiece, pick one or two areas that would benefit from contouring and experiment with darker and lighter shades to suit your skin and colouring. Rimmel London has launched the Kate Sculpting Palette, neatly packing all your contouring needs into one easy-to-use product. Ideal for contouring novices and pros alike, this little number is armed with three shades for shadowing, highlighting and adding colour – in fact, it’s so easy, you can use it on the go.
So repeat after us, highlight brings forward, shadow slims and shrinks, and no good ever came from watching clown tutorials. Here’s our easy guide to contouring, enjoy…
