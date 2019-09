Kim's most recent Snapchat video shows the star running her fingers through her new blonde, beaded cornrows . Now, granted, we've seen Kim in cornrows before — or "boxer braids," as she likes to call them. (For the record: There's no such thing as "boxer braids.") But this time, Kim chose to refer to her new look as... wait for it... "Bo Derek braids." Not cornrows , which are three-strand braids assembled from the roots. Or Fulani braids , which are plaits assembled in a pattern and decked out with beads — a style that's been worn by the Fulani people of West Africa for centuries . Nope, she credited the inspo to Bo Derek, which is problematic in itself. And, just in case you missed her initial Snapchat video, she captioned one of her Instagram posts with "Bo West" to further emphasise the reference.