This Woman's Touching Story Is Exactly Why Lifting The Army's Dreadlock Ban Is Important

Johnson, who joined the army in 2001 and began locking in 2003, insists that her hip-length locs were always neat, something that countered the military’s regulation on “matted and unkempt” strands. She maintained her style for 11 years while moving up the ranks, including a stint at a military school to get her mechanic certification. However, once the ban was placed in 2014, Johnson was faced with a heartbreaking ultimatum.