8 Instagram Accounts To Follow For 4C Hair Inspiration

We're in the midst of a natural hair revolution, which, at its heart, is all about embracing curls, coils, and kinks instead of subscribing to archaic ideals that prize straight hair above other textures. As a result, the natural hair community is thriving. But when it comes to the hair types seen on the street, versus the hairstyles we see in the media, there's a group of women who need more visibility: the type 4 naturals.