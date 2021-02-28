COVID Has Decimated Afro Hair Salons But Black Women Are Adapting

Prior to COVID-19, Morgan would relax her hair every eight to 10 weeks but bad past experiences mean she is reluctant to try it herself and this has made her self-conscious. "I feel as though I don't look like myself," she says. "As someone who has struggled with body dysmorphia, I have less control over my physicality. With relaxed hair it's also really important to go for regular touch-ups. Leaving it too long between appointments can potentially cause breakage and make hair much harder to maintain." Marian Kwei from London is in the same boat as Morgan. "I've always seen getting my hair done as a form of self-care," she tells R29. "I like wearing wigs but I always make sure to maintain my natural hair with a weekly deep condition at the salon before getting it plaited into cornrows to sit underneath. I've gone from regular salon visits, where I'd feel really empowered, to feeling overwhelmed by not being able to maintain my hair properly myself."