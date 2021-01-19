The Game-Changing Hair Product All Sporty Black Girls Need

If I had to choose between the AIRFRO and dry shampoo after my next workout, I'd definitely opt for the former. It's small enough to fit in your gym bag and is so convenient to use in between wash days. I was impressed by how quickly the formula revived my curls even though they were covered for an hour and had caught the rain. This product has been really great for my natural hair but I can't wait to try it out when I finally get my braids. Just knowing that there is a product which can instantly refresh my roots without drying them out or causing dandruff makes me happy. I'll be throwing my dry shampoo in the bin for sure.