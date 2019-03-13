Hair product packaging is one of the trickiest to recycle efficiently. "Often intricate designs come with various different types of plastic in one single bottle which makes them more challenging to recycle correctly," Crighton explained. Aerosols, which are used throughout hair styling ranges, carry their own issues beyond the difficulties with waste. "Even though ozone-depleting chemicals are currently being phased out, aerosols still contain hydrocarbons and compressed gases which contribute to global warming," Rice emphasised. In salon these problems are intensified, with hairdressing businesses using large quantities of hot water and energy for the washing and styling process. Other, often forgotten factors, such as use of washing machines for towels and single-use plastic for highlighting foils or protective capes, further increase their impact.