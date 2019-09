However, in order to commit fully to an eco-approved routine, this meant using an aerosol-free solution. Luckily Rahua, a 100% organic and sustainable Brazilian brand, delivered with their Voluminous Dry Shampoo, £30 . The product comes with a recyclable eco-squeeze dispenser that you shake and squeeze to apply the fine powder onto your hair. It’s not as effective to apply and takes a little getting used to, but once I brush my hair through and give it a little shake it works a treat. It smells great and disappears quickly, leaving my hair feeling soft and lifted at the roots without any annoying grey residue. I whack on a hairband and I’m good to go. The only downside? It’s 10 times the price of your standard can. If it's a little out of your budget, try Klorane Eco-friendly Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, £9