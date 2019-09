So if the tree can be extracted for so much, and the oil is so widely used, what's the problem? Well, according to the Zoological Society of London's Sustainable Palm Oil Transparency Tool Kit (SPOTT), the global demand for the tree – which grows over 20 metres tall, can be harvested all year round, and uses up to 10 times less land than other vegetable oils like rapeseed or sunflower – has a disastrous impact on our environment. As Keller mentioned, around 80% of palm oil is produced in Indonesia and Malaysia, thanks to their rainforest-rich land and tropical environments. But the reason these two countries are so habitable for palm oil farms is because they were previously home to some of the most biodiverse forests in the world. The deforestation caused by palm oil production is devastating not just for the wide range of ecosystems but for the Earth's climate, too. "These forests are home to over 10% of global biodiversity, including some iconic and vulnerable species like orangutans, tigers, rhinos and elephants," Keller warns. "In addition, the loss of these forests releases millions of tonnes of climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions, and more recently has been linked to the burning of peat soils which has caused a dense ‘haze’ over parts of southeast Asia, which threatens people’s health."