If you haven't come across palm oil before, you'll be surprised at how many everyday products contain it. “Palm oil is in nearly half of all packaged products we find in supermarkets; it’s in everything from pizza dough to cookies and ice cream, as well as being found in our shampoos, soaps and even lipstick; it’s everywhere," Keller explains. "We get three products from the oil palm tree: the main one is crude palm oil, which is a dark red liquid that is extracted from the flesh of the fruits; the second is palm kernel oil, which is the oil that is squeezed out of the kernel or the seed in the middle of the palm fruit; the last is palm kernel expeller, which is a by-product of the palm oil extraction process and is mainly used for animal feed as it is high in protein. These three products are often then refined and processed further to create palm oil derivatives that have different properties suitable for different products: everything from creating the shine on your croissant to providing stability to a soap bar.”