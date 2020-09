YUTYBAZAR Is The Inclusive, Black-Owned Beauty Destination To Know

The same goes for skincare, especially buzzy new ingredients. It's the brand's mission to throw out old beauty ideas and incorrect information. Instead, it arms consumers with knowledge via the editorial tab and detailed product descriptions for brands such as Epara, Sade Baron, Freya + Bailey and more. " Glycolic acid for example comes highly recommended for those wanting to tackle hyperpigmentation and signs of ageing, and there are many products available," says Simi. "But the issue is that glycolic acid (in high concentrations) can potentially cause hyperpigmentation in darker skin tones when overused." Simi mentions that gentler ingredients are better alternatives but that choice is limited. On site, you'll discover products formulated with vitamin A (aka retinol) and gentle lactic acid , with notes on how to use them safely. YUTYBAZAR is also an educational tool and busts skincare myths where possible. "We look at other outdated concepts such as brown or Black people not needing sunscreen. Everyone needs to protect their skin from UVA and UVB exposure," says Simi, "even more so brown and Black people, who are affected by concerns such as hyperpigmentation ."