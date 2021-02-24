It creates an uplifting atmosphere for young Black girls and boys who will grow up viewing their natural hair as normal and — most importantly — beautiful. "Our natural hair is supposed to be the norm, not the exception to the rule," Graham says. "No one else has had to justify or create a movement just to tell the world 'this is who I am, and I'm not going to change it." White says she's optimistic about the future of natural hair and says the common goal should be encouraging women to do what makes them feel beautiful. "In the beginning, there were people who felt like you have to go natural and go about it in a specific way or else it was wrong," she says. “You don't even have to be natural. Whatever you want to do to your hair is what you should do. We have to stop judging each other for our choices and start empowering one another.”