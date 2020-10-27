Shingai adds that she hopes the documentary will help young women and girls to feel comfortable in their own skin. "We're often told we're too something in society; this doesn't just relate to hair but it extends to personality," she says. "We're often told you have to dumb yourself, play down your intelligence, under-express yourself to make other people feel comfortable because they possess a different canon of what the idea of expression means to them. Self-expression is so important, not just for young people but for established artists."