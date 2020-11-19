Story from Beauty

You Have To See Demi Lovato’s New Side-Shaved Pixie Cut

Megan Decker
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.
This week, Demi Lovato has been serving looks. As the host of last Sunday's People's Choice Awards, the singer stepped on stage with platinum blonde hair extensions, a stark departure from her signature jet-black hair color. The temporary style was killer, but it doesn't hold a candle to the epic, and very permanent, hair transformation Lovato just made: shaving half of her head.
"I did a thing," the star captioned the Instagram debut of her new look, a teaser photo showing the back of her head shaved in an undercut style, her manicured fingernails running through the longer platinum strands left piled at the top.
In a followup post, Lovato gave fans a front view of her fresh new haircut — a tapered side-shaved pixie — crediting her hairdresser and colorist, Amber Maynard Bolt, who also posted Lovato's headshot to her own Instagram page providing a bit more context to the transformation. "There is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought," Maynard Bolt wrote alongside her post, alluding to the fact that this edgy new hairstyle may be symbolic of a new life chapter for the singer/songwriter.
The insanely cool haircut fits the style aesthetic happening in this first-look photoshoot. From the black leather tuxedo jacket and chunky Jennifer Fisher hoops to the smudged eyeliner and high-arched brows, the entire look screams confidence and makes us excited to see what else Lovato has up her sleeve.

