As my stylist took the clippers and started shaving away, I thought about the obsession, stress, and pain my hair caused over the years. And as it was falling to the floor, I felt a massive weight being lifted off my shoulders, like the baggage of the past was intertwined with my damaged strands, and with the swift act of these clippers, it was a distant memory. They cut off close to seven inches, which was most of my hair. Just like my first pixie cut at six, it was a huge change. I discovered that I actually didn’t know how to style or take care of my natural, short hair.