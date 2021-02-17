From there, Lara Jean is forced to pivot and consider the other schools she was accepted to, Berkeley and NYU. At first, Berkeley is the clear and obvious choice, as it's on the West Coast, not too far from her family home in Portland, Oregon, and only an hour away from Stanford and Peter. But during a senior class trip to New York City, Lara Jean is instantly swept up in the energy of Manhattan and instead decides that she wants to move across the country to NYU after graduation.