In a bittersweet moment, the final Netflix movie adaptation of Jenny Han’s popular YA book series, To All the Boys: Always and Forever , brings the trilogy to a close. Cue the tears because our wordsmith dreamer, Lara Jean Covey (played by Lana Condor ), is about to graduate from Adler High School. She’s at a crossroads: Will she attend Stanford with boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo)? Or take her own path, perhaps at her “one East Coast option,” to which she applied to demonstrate to sister Margot (Janel Parrish) that she’s not “a failure at adulting.” As she weighs her options, Lara Jean experiences every senior's rite of passage — and her signature pink-, cyan blue-, and yellow-filled wardrobe evolves as she gets ready to enter the new stage of her life.