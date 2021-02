Lana Condor On Saying Goodbye To Lara Jean — & The Alternate Ending We’ll Never See

One relationship that gets special attention is Lara Jean’s on-again-off-again friendship with Gen (Emilija Baranac) , also Peter’s ex-girlfriend. During a class trip to New York, Lara Jean and best friend Chris (Madeleine Arthur) run into Gen as she’s capping off her campus tour of NYU. Her guide invites them all to a party, and the three enjoy an adventure free of the drama that anchors them back home in Portland, OR. The night ends with the frenemies helping college students retrieve a couch from a bad ex-boyfriend, and running into an empty subway, collapsing on top of each other in fits of giggles. It’s a beautiful moment of newfound independence, and the bonds that come with being on your own in a new place, ready to cling to anyone who knew you before. In fact, Condor reveals that they even filmed an alternative ending to the one that you’ll discover in the final version of Always and Forever (I won’t spoil it), which focused on the link between Lara Jean and Gen.