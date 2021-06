The Psychology Behind Why You Want Bangs Right Now

Ask any hairstylist from New York to Los Angeles about the biggest haircut trend born out of this pandemic year, and chances are they'll mention the rise of the curtain bang . L.A.-based hairstylist Sal Salcedo says that it's not just the long, center-parted variety that are taking over: Bangs in general are trendier than ever before. Salcedo cites a few different contributing factors for the surge, but says that a lot of the reasoning is actually psychological.