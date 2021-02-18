Kate Mara’s New Haircut Is Giving Us ’90s Leonardo DiCaprio Vibes

Kate Mara is singlehandedly bringing back one of the most quintessential '90s hair trends with her new haircut — and we're feeling the grungy vibe. The actress updated her look from a simple mid-length hairstyle to a short, asymmetrical near-pixie cut with the help of celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, who described the new chop on Instagram as a "'90s shagged bob."
While the top of the cut is kept long and heavily layered with cheekbone-grazing bangs, the back is a tapered shave that gives the whole look an edgy, '90s heartthrob-inspired feel that Mara pulls off perfectly.
No stranger to the pixie haircut, Mara has chopped her hair short numerous times. In fact, she's experimented with her look quite a bit throughout her career: short hair, long hair, natural brunette, platinum blonde — you name it, she's tried it. However, in recent years, and in her recent starring role in the Hulu series A Teacher, Mara has worn her hair in a blunt, simple mid-length style.
Mara has yet to share a photo of her new look on her own Instagram, but she did repost Roszak's work on her Instagram Story. Hopefully we'll get a closer look at the cut soon — with spring on the horizon, a fresh cut in the form of a '90s-inspired shag might be just the right inspiration for our next salon appointment.