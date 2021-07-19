"When I made 'Whip My Hair,' I didn't really know that it was an important thing," Smith says. "I was just expressing myself. Young Willow was just so fearless; she was just like, 'I'm gonna do it however it needs to be done and if you don't like it, I'm sorry.' The core idea of 'Whip My Hair' is the core idea of all of my music. The genre changes, but I'm saying the same thing: I want to be promoting positivity. I want to be promoting expression."