Things are heating up, y'all. After a relatively quiet month or two, we finally have more news about the second season of 13 Reasons Why, slated to premiere in 2018. While the Netflix show, which drew both dedicated fans and critics for its frank depiction and discussion of suicide, will continue telling the same story of Hannah Baker and the aftermath of her death, it will also introduce a whole host of new characters to further her story. Seven of these characters have been revealed, according to Variety, and range from classmates at Liberty High to a coach to even a litigator, who presumably takes the case of Hannah Baker's family versus the school one step further.
The actors portraying these new characters range from seasoned actors to Hollywood newcomers, and they couldn't be joining a better cast. Back in June, a bunch of the original gang got together to celebrate Pride in San Francisco.
"I'm so very proud to be apart of such an important, inclusive, diverse, and dynamic cast," wrote Christian Lee Navarro in an Instagram post. "We truly love being able to stand with our #lgbtq community in unity and strength. We love you. I love you. Today is yours."
No doubt these new faces will fit right in. We're looking forward to many heartfelt Instagram posts to come.
Learn more about the new characters, and the actors who play them, ahead!
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.