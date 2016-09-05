Later, Kris stops by Khloé’s house to get to the bottom of this whole birthday problem. Kris has a novel idea. She’s going to straight-up ask Khloé what she wants to do. She wants to know what Khloé’s dream party would be. Khloé is a real Debbie Downer. “Why doesn’t everyone just call me and wish me a happy birthday?” For one, you’re on a reality show and a bunch of birthday texts just aren't going to cut it. For another reason, you’re on a reality show, and you’re missing out on some major product placement. Kris knows better. She tells Khloé to give her a couple of ideas that would work for the whole family and she’ll take care of the rest.



Kris is off on party patrol, so Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney can focus on Rob. They call him, but he doesn’t answer. Kim and Kourtney go to his house, but he’s not there. They leave a note. “We want you to be happy, and we’re here to support you any way we can,” Kourtney writes. Kim is more to the point: “Call us.”



Kim tells Kourtney that she called Chyna directly. Kim wanted her future sister-in-law to know that she gets it. “You guys are not vibing,” she says, recounting the conversation to Kourtney. This "not vibing" sounds very sinister coming from Kim. Chyna told Kim that she thought Rob’s sisters were the root of his problems, but she’s starting to see that he has some of his own issues to work through. Kim just wants everything to be cool. She tells Chyna that the Kardashians are there to support her. Kim can be her person.



Kourtney’s big moment is upon us. She flies to London as brand ambassador. First stop is giving an award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Kourtney isn’t great, though. She stumbles during her speech and wants to make a break for it. She doesn’t — she powers through. “I just need to take a deep breath, finish this up, and never do this again,” she says. She makes it through the press interviews and enjoys herself at the cocktail party. Kourtney achieves solo-adult status. Not the most interesting storyline, but bonus points for her honesty.



The Rob and birthday storylines merge. Kim encourages Khloé to invite Chyna to the party. “She feels like you don’t like her,” Kim tells Khloé.



“I don’t know her,” Khloé says, but then takes Kim’s advice and reaches out to Chyna. Chyna sounds surprised and touched. Khloé makes sure Chyna knows she’s welcome, whether Rob shows up or not.