Kourtney Kardashian doesn't think kids should be watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians — not even her own.
In the cover story for Cosmopolitan's October issue, Kardashian explained why she doesn't want her three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — watching her family's reality series.
"They've seen some of it," Kardashian said. "But no."
She followed up that "no" with a story about the one time her oldest, Mason, did catch an episode and the awkward questions that ensued.
"I was in the shower, [Mason] woke up, and it happened to be on," she said. "He was like, 'Who is Blac Chyna?'"
Kardashian didn't reveal how she responded to that query, but she did say he followed that with another doozy, telling her, "And Kiki [Kim] showed Larsa [Pippen] her vagina!"
"I was like, this is why they don't watch the show," Kardashian said. "Some of the content is just not appropriate."
Kardashian also talked about parenting with her ex Scott Disick, saying, "The idea of having my family together is amazing, but it's not the way things ended up." While she's not ruling out a reunion, she's happy with where things are out right now. "Being able to focus on the kids and me right now is good," she told the magazine. "[Scott and I] say to each other all the time, 'I'm the coolest ex-girlfriend/baby mama you could ever ask for!'"
The October issue of Cosmo hits newsstands September 6.
