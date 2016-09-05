The Keeping Up With The Kardashians mid-season finale is upon us. After tonight, the full Kardashian complement hands off their time-slot to E!’s new show Rob & Chyna, starring, of course, Rob, Chyna, and the baby Kardashian-to-be. Presumably, this would be the perfect time to ramp up the drama for the new show. But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This week we need to deal with Khloé’s birthday, Kourtney’s stage fright, and a big blowout fight between Rob and Chyna.



Khloé has a birthday coming up, and Scott and Kendall want to do something big. Khloé isn’t feeling it. “I hate birthdays,” she says, meaning her own, of course. She loves throwing big parties for other people. Which is basically Khloé in a nutshell, right? Kendall and Scott know better even if they don’t get very far with Khloé.



Kourtney has agreed to be a brand ambassador for skincare brand, and one of her new responsibilities is a trip to London and a speech. She is happy about the skincare line, but not at all thrilled with the idea of the speaking engagement. “Speaking in public is like a huge ‘no’ for me,” she says. She failed two classes in college simply because she wouldn’t give a speech. Jonathan offers to “come out of PR retirement” to help her prepare.



The tension ratchets up, a little, when Khloé, Scott, and Kendall discuss Rob over lunch. Scott asks about Khloé’s meet-up with Rob. “It was good, right?” Scott says. It was, she replies, but she wishes Rob would do more to introduce Chyna to the family. “When I married Lamar, it was awkward. It was my job to bring Lamar in and make people love him,” she says. Scott points out that the new couple has had a big fight. Rob’s not living with her right now. Scott doesn’t have many details, but it worries Khloé. She doesn’t want Rob to go back into hiding.



Jonathan lives up to his promise to help Kourtney prepare for her London trip. However, it doesn’t go as planned. He reminds her that she will be there on her own without her sisters. He stresses her out more than he helps her.



Back in birthday mode, Kris, Kendall, and Scott meet to discuss plans for Khloé’s party. Kendall tells her mum that she tried to get ideas out of Khloé but the birthday girl was no help. “She was into nothing, so I think we just do something,” Kendall says, her logic unassailable. Scott has some suggestions. A foam party. Jello wrestling. Kris vetoes the jello. “Khloé is so good at making sure that everyone else feels so special and loved,” Kris says. Kendall has a solution: male strippers.



Kris catches up with Khloé and Kim over lunch, and the topic is Rob. Kris talked to Chyna, and the conversation was concerning. “It really scared me,” Kris says. “Everything that we experienced is what’s she’s experiencing.” Khloé is surprised because when she talked to Rob, he was totally loved up with Chyna. She shares her mum’s concern.