Khloé Kardashian Did Not Escape Her Birthday Unscathed

Erin Donnelly
Sometimes Khloé Kardashian gets klutzy.

The reality star was the belle of the ball at her star-studded birthday bash Monday night, but that didn't stop her from getting injured. Kardashian, who turned 32 this week, showed off her bruised pinky finger on Snapchat. The caption: "I'm prone to injury. But I had fun!" That's the spirit.


Kardashian and her crew took over Dave & Buster's in Hollywood for the celebration. Did Khloé get a little overenthusiastic during a round of Skee-Ball? Was shooting a few hoops with fang-shaped nails a bad idea? Did a pinky swear get out of hand? We'll no doubt have to wait for a future episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to find out.

